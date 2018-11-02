Cloudbeds, a Hospitality Software Firm, Debuts New San Diego Office

Xconomy San Diego —

Software startup Cloudbeds recently relocated its 20-odd local employees from a small space in downtown San Diego to an office nearly three times the size in the same neighborhood. The company unveiled the new digs Thursday, about a month after moving in, with a ceremonial ribbon cutting.

The office in San Diego’s Bankers Hill area is the headquarters for the venture-backed company, which makes cloud-based hospitality management software used by owners, managers, and employees of independently owned hotels, hostels, inns, campgrounds, and vacation rental properties. Since its founding in 2012, the firm has grown to about 200 employees across 28 countries. Before opening the new office in San Diego, local Cloudbeds employees worked out of a house in Bankers Hill as well as remotely (the company takes a “remote-first” approach).

Now Cloudbeds’ San Diego-based employees have roughly 8,300 square feet to work in—a space kitted out with thematic décor, a room with arcade games, and a common area with a 12-foot willow tree. There’s also an outdoor working space and picnic area.

Founded by San Diegans Adam Harris and Richard Castle, the company is among the city’s coterie of fast-growing subscription software startups, a group which includes Classy, Raken, Seismic, Soci, and Tealium.

Cloudbeds said it plans to further augment its staff in 2019, although a spokesperson said it hadn’t yet determined how many new employees it anticipated adding.

Xconomy named Cloudbeds to its list of “12 San Diego Tech Startups to Watch” in 2016. The following year, Cloudbeds raised roughly $9 million in a Series B financing round, which brought its venture fundraising total at the time to about $20 million.