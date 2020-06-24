Life Sciences

Eli Lilly Veteran Melemed Joins Chimerix as Chief Medical Officer

Frank Vinluan

June 24th, 2020

Chimerix (NASDAQ: CMRX) has appointed Allen Melemed as its new chief medical officer. He comes to the Durham, NC-based drug developer after more than 20 years at Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), where he was most recently distinguished medical fellow and senior director of regulatory affairs for oncology in North America. Chimerix is preparing to start Phase 3 testing of dociparstat sodium in patients with acute myeloid leukemia. The company is also evaluating the drug in a Phase 2/3 study as a potential treatment for acute lung injury in COVID-19 patients.

