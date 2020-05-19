Teva’s Tushar Shah Joins Liquidia as Chief Medical Officer

Xconomy Raleigh-Durham —

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ: LQDA) has appointed Tushar Shah to serve in the newly created role of chief medical officer. Shah is joining Research Triangle Park, NC-based Liquidia from Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE: TEVA), where he was head of global specialty clinical development. Liquidia develops drugs using proprietary nanoparticle technology intended to improve the delivery of medicines. The company is currently awaiting an FDA decision for LIQ861, an inhaled treatment for pulmonary arterial hypertension.