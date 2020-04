Sherlock Bio’s Don Haut Joins AskBio as Chief Business Officer

Xconomy Raleigh-Durham —

Gene therapy developer Asklepios BioPharmaceutical (AskBio) has appointed Don Haut to serve as its chief business officer, the same position he held most recently at Sherlock Biosciences. His experience also includes business development roles at Histogenics, The Medicines Company, Smith & Nephew, and 3M (NYSE: MMM). Nearly a year ago, Research Triangle Park, NC-based AskBio raised $235 million to finance its gene therapy research and development work.