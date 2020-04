BioCryst Pharma Appoints Anthony Doyle Chief Financial Officer

Xconomy Raleigh-Durham —

Anthony Doyle has been named chief financial officer of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX). He is joining the Durham, NC, rare disease drug developer from Worldwide Clinical Trials, where he has been CFO since 2014. His experience also includes several roles at General Electric (NYSE: GE). BioCryst is awaiting an FDA decision for berotralstat, a treatment for hereditary angioedema.