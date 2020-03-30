Bioventus CEO Tony Bihl to Retire, Ken Reali Appointed Successor

Xconomy Raleigh-Durham —

Bioventus has announced that CEO Tony Bihl will retire on April 30. The Durham, NC-based company has appointed Ken Reali as his successor. He will also join the privately held firm’s board of managers starting on April 20. Reali is coming to Bioventus from Utah-based Clinical Innovations, where he is president and CEO. His experience also includes positions at Baxano Surgical, Smith & Nephew (NYSE: SNN), Stryker (NYSE: SYK), and Biomet. Bioventus develops “orthobiologic” products, treatments that use the body’s own biological processes to treat arthritis and promote bone healing.