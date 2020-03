Pfizer’s Gupta Joins G1 Therapeutics as Chief Commercial Officer

Xconomy Raleigh-Durham —

G1 Therapeutics has appointed Soma Gupta to serve as its chief commercial officer. She was most recently vice president of global marketing for rare disease at Pfizer (NYSE: PFE). Durham, NC-based G1 has submitted a rolling application for FDA approval of its lead drug, trilacilib, as a treatment for patients with small cell lung cancer.