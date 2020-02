Aerami Therapeutics Appoints Timm Crowder Chief Operating Officer

Xconomy Raleigh-Durham —

Timm Crowder has joined Aerami Therapeutics as its chief operating officer, the same role he held most recently at Spyryx Biosciences. His experience also includes positions at GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) and Oriel Therapeutics. Durham, NC-based Aerami is developing aerosol formulations of drugs that are administered via its “smart inhaler” technology. The company’s lead product candidate, inhalable insulin, is ready for late-stage testing in type 1 and type 2 diabetes.