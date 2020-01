BioCryst Pharma Promotes Charles Gayer to Chief Commercial Officer

Xconomy Raleigh-Durham —

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX) has promoted Charles Gayer to chief commercial officer. Gayer joined the Durham, NC-based drug developer in 2015 as vice president of global strategic marketing. His experience also includes positions at Talecris and GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK). BioCryst is preparing for the expected commercial launch of berotralstat, a drug that has been submitted for FDA review for preventing the swelling attacks associated with the rare disease hereditary angioedema.