Duke’s Jacob Jacobsen Joins Evecxia as Chief Scientific Officer

Xconomy Raleigh-Durham —

Evecxia co-founder Jacob Jacobsen has been appointed to serve as the biotech’s chief scientific officer. Jacobsen was most recently a scientist in the Duke University lab of Marc Caron, another co-founder of Research Triangle Park, NC-based Evecxia. His industry experience includes positions at Lundbeck and NeuroSearch. Evecxia’s lead therapeutic candidate, EVX-101, is in development as a treatment for depression.