TransEnterix CEO Pope Steps Down, Fernando Appointed Successor

Todd Pope, president and CEO of TransEnterix (NYSE American: TRXC) since 2008, has stepped down. The Research Triangle Park, NC-based surgical robotics company promoted Anthony Fernando to take Pope’s place. Fernando had been TransEnterix’s chief operating officer and chief technology officer. Pope will continue to advise the company to help with the transition of his duties. TransEnterix sells the Senhance Surgical Robotic System, which received FDA clearance in 2017.