David Hollander is joining Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AERI) as chief research and development officer. Hollander most recently worked at Ora, where he was chief medical officer and senior vice president. His experience also includes more than a decade at Allergan (NYSE:AGN]]). Durham, NC-based Aerie has two FDA-approved glaucoma treatments: netarsudil (Rhopressa) and the netasudil and latanoprost combination therapy marketed as Rocklatan.

Frank Vinluan is editor of Xconomy Raleigh-Durham, based in Research Triangle Park. You can reach him at fvinluan [at] xconomy.com Follow @frankvinluan

