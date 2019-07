Pfizer’s Avagliano Joins G1 Therapeutics as Chief Business Officer

Xconomy Raleigh-Durham —

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GTHX) has tapped Mark Avagliano to become its chief business officer. Avagliano joins the Research Triangle Park, NC-based cancer drug developer from Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), where he was vice president of corporate development. Lead G1 drug candidate trilaciclib, which has been tested in small-cell lung cancer and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, is being prepared for submission to the FDA for review.