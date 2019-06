LabCorp CEO David King to Retire, Adam Schechter Named Successor

Xconomy Raleigh-Durham —

David King, president and CEO of LabCorp (NYSE: LH) since 2007, is retiring. The Burlington, NC-based diagnostics and laboratory testing company said that after King retires on Oct. 31, he will become executive director of the company’s board of directors. LabCorp’s current lead independent director, Adam Schechter, will succeed King as president and CEO on Nov. 1. Schechter is a former Merck (NYSE: MRK) executive vice president and president of global human health.