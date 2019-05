Xconomy Raleigh-Durham —

Christopher Heery has joined Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ: DTIL) as chief medical officer, the same position he held at his former company, Bavarian Nordic. Heery’s experience also includes time at the National Cancer Institute where he was head of the clinical trials group of the laboratory of tumor immunology and biology. Durham, NC-based Precision Bio completed a $126 million IPO in March to fund clinical tests of a cancer cell therapy developed with its proprietary gene-editing technology.

Frank Vinluan is editor of Xconomy Raleigh-Durham, based in Research Triangle Park. You can reach him at fvinluan [at] xconomy.com Follow @frankvinluan

