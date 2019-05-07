Pendo, an analytics business whose software helps companies study user behavior and feedback, has acquired a UK-based startup called Receptive Software. Pendo declined to disclose terms of the deal.

Raleigh, NC-based Pendo aims to help its customers—ranging from tech startups to big businesses—make decisions about the design and user experiences of its products. In addition to analytics software, Pendo uses various other features including in-app messaging and retention tools that try to better engage and study users. Receptive fits right into that kind of toolbox. Founded in 2014, the UK startup focuses on the qualitative side of user perceptions, Pendo says, with features that obtain customer feedback and provide tools to design future product roadmaps that take user wishes into account.

Pendo has been growing recently. It raised a $50 million Series D funding round in September to expand in Europe and Asia, which brought its venture fundraising total to $106 million. In 2017, the company acquired an Israeli-based startup, Insert.io, another user-engagement business. Battery Ventures had invested in both businesses and made the connection, TechCrunch reported.

As Xconomy reported in 2015, Pendo CEO Todd Olson, a veteran of Rally Software in Raleigh, co-founded the company in 2013 with a founding team that brought experience from Google, Cisco Systems, and Red Hat. Pendo had about 40 customers in 2015 and has since increased that number to 900, the company says. Receptive, meanwhile, works with more than 100 business-to-business brands, Pendo says. Pendo plans to operate Receptive independently, and expand Receptive’s office in the UK city of Sheffield. Pendo also has offices in New York, San Francisco, London and Herzliya, Israel.

