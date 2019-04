Ribometrix Appoints John Reardon Chief Scientific Officer

Xconomy Raleigh-Durham —

John Reardon has joined Durham, NC-based Ribometrix as its chief scientific officer. Reardon was most recently head of research and development at HemoShear Therapeutics. His experience also includes posts at Revivo Therapeutics, Cadioxyl Pharmaceuticals, and GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK). Last November, Ribometrix closed a $30 million Series A round to finance development of small molecule drugs that target RNA involved in cancer and neurodegeneration.