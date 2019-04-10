Xconomy Raleigh-Durham —

Two former Endocyte executives are joining the executive team of Durham, NC-based Chimerix (NASDAQ: CMRX). Michael Sherman has been appointed CEO, succeeding former CEO Michelle Berrey, who resigned in February. Sherman is joined by Michael Andriole, who will serve as Chimerix’s chief business officer. Sherman was previously CEO Endocyte, which was acquired by Novartis (NYSE: NVS) last year for $2.1 billion. Andriole was Endocyte’s CFO. Chimerix is developing drugs to treat patients with weakened immune systems.

Frank Vinluan is editor of Xconomy Raleigh-Durham, based in Research Triangle Park. You can reach him at fvinluan [at] xconomy.com Follow @frankvinluan

