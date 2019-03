Ex-Bayer Exec Adrian Percy Named Finistere Chief Technology Officer

Xconomy Raleigh-Durham —

Finistere Ventures has appointed Bayer veteran Adrian Percy to serve as chief technology officer of the San Diego-based venture capital firm. Percy, the former head of research and development for Bayer’s crop science division, will be based in a new office Finistere is opening in the Research Triangle Park region of North Carolina. Finistere also said Percy will join the boards of two of its portfolio companies, Hi-Fidelity Genetics and BioLumic.