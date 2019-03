Humacyte Appoints Chris Fang Chief Medical Officer

Xconomy Raleigh-Durham —

Regenerative medicine company Humacyte has appointed Chris Fang to serve as chief medical officer. Fang comes to the Research Triangle Park, NC, company from Amaris Health, where he was managing partner. His experience also includes posts at Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), Medtronic (NYSE: MDT), and Mitsubishi Pharma. Humacyte has developed a way to produce blood vessels in a lab that can offer an alternative to synthetic implants for patients with blood flow problems.