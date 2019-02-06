Chimerix Executive Michelle Berrey Resigns as CEO, Board Member

Xconomy Raleigh-Durham —

Michelle Berrey has resigned as CEO of antiviral drugs developer Chimerix (NASDAQ: CMRX). She has also stepped down from the Durham, NC, company’s board of directors. Chimerix gave no reason for Berrey’s resignation. Until her successor is found, the company has created a new position, the office of the chief executive officer, that will be staffed by three current Chimerix executives: Garrett Nichols, Timothy Trost, and Michael Alrutz. Nichols will retain his duties as chief medical officer, Trost as senior vice president and chief financial officer and corporate secretary, and Alrutz as senior vice president and general counsel.

Berrey joined Chimerix as its chief medical officer in 2012. In 2014, she succeeded former CEO Ken Moch, who resigned after Chimerix drew national attention after the company said it could not provide its experimental antiviral drug brincidofovir to a seriously ill child. Though the company relented and enrolled the child in a special, open-label clinical study, brincidofovir went on to fail Phase 3 testing.