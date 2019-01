GeneCentric Promotes Michael Milburn to CEO & President

Xconomy Raleigh-Durham —

Four months after joining GeneCentric as chief scientific officer, Michael Milburn has been promoted to CEO and president of the Durham, NC, company. He succeeds founder, CEO, and president Myla Lai-Goldman, who is taking on the newly created role of executive chairperson of the board of directors. GeneCentric develops tests that match a cancer drug to an individual patient.