Dova Terminates CEO Alex Sapir, Names David Zaccardelli Successor

Frank Vinluan

December 20th, 2018

Alex Sapir, president and CEO of Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DOVA), was terminated from the post on Dec. 16, the company said in a securities filing. No reason was given the termination of Sapir, who held the CEO post for less than two years. Durham, NC-based Dova said Sapir will remain an employee until Dec. 29.

Taking Sapir’s place is David Zaccardelli, whose experience includes executive roles at Cempra and United Therapeutics (NASDAQ: UTHR). In other moves, Jason Hoitt joined Dova as chief commercial officer. In May, Dova won FDA approval for avatrombopag (Doptelet), a treatment for low blood platelet counts in patients who have chronic liver disease.

