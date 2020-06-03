Xconomy Philadelphia —

Gene therapy developer SwanBio Therapeutics has appointed Steven Zelenkofske to serve as its chief medical officer, the same role he held most recently at Achillion Pharmaceuticals, which was acquired by Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALXN) last year. His experience also includes positions at uniQure (NASDAQ: QURE), Regado Biosciences, AstraZeneca (NYSE: AZN), Sanofi-Aventis, Boston Scientific (NYSE: BSX), and Novartis (NYSE: NVS). Bala Cynwyd, PA-based SwanBio is developing gene therapies to address neurological disorders.

Frank Vinluan is an Xconomy editor based in Research Triangle Park. You can reach him at fvinluan@xconomy.com. Follow @frankvinluan

