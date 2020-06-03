Life Sciences

SwanBio Therapeutics Appoints Zelenkofske Chief Medical Officer

Frank Vinluan

June 3rd, 2020

Gene therapy developer SwanBio Therapeutics has appointed Steven Zelenkofske to serve as its chief medical officer, the same role he held most recently at Achillion Pharmaceuticals, which was acquired by Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALXN) last year. His experience also includes positions at uniQure (NASDAQ: QURE), Regado Biosciences, AstraZeneca (NYSE: AZN), Sanofi-Aventis, Boston Scientific (NYSE: BSX), and Novartis (NYSE: NVS). Bala Cynwyd, PA-based SwanBio is developing gene therapies to address neurological disorders.

