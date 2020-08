Axovant’s Paul Korner Named Chief Medical Officer of Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AGRX) has appointed Paul Korner to serve as its chief medical officer. He comes to the Princeton, NJ-based company from Axovant Gene Therapies, where he was senior vice president of clinical development & medical affairs. His experience also includes roles at Solvay Pharmaceuticals, Wyeth Research, Bayer, and Ferring Pharmaceuticals. Agile is preparing for the commercial launch of Twirla, a once-a-week contraceptive skin patch that the FDA approved in February.