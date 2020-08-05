Life Sciences

MeiraGTx Names Immunovant’s Zeldin as Its Chief Medical Officer

Sarah de Crescenzo

August 5th, 2020

Xconomy New York — 

Robert Zeldin has joined gene therapy developer MeiraGTx as its chief medical officer. Most recently he held the same role at Immunovant (NASDAQ: IMVT). Prior Zeldin served as CMO at Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ: XLRN) and at Ablynx. His experience also includes time at Stallergenes, Novartis (NYSE: NVS), and Merck, as well as a stint with the FDA prior to entering industry.

MeiraGTx, of New York and London, recently began planning a Phase 3 trial for one of its clinical-stage programs, a potential treatment for an inherited condition that causes progressive vision loss it is developing with partner Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ).

Sarah de Crescenzo is an Xconomy editor based in San Diego. You can reach her at sdecrescenzo@xconomy.com. Follow @sarahdc

