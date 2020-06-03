Cytovia Therapeutics Adds OliX’s Wei Li as Chief Scientific Officer

Xconomy New York —

Cytovia Therapeutics appointed Wei Li as acting chief scientific officer. Li was most recently chief development officer at Korean biotech OliX Pharmaceuticals. Her prior experience includes more than a decade at cancer drug developer Boston Biomedical, where she led development of the company’s lead drug candidate.

New York-based Cytovia is developing cancer immunotherapies based on natural killer cells, a type of immune cell. The company plans to start multiple clinical trials of its “off-the-shelf” treatments in 2021.