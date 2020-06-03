Aruvant Taps Sarepta’s Palaniappan as Chief Technology Officer

Xconomy New York —

Aruvant Sciences has appointed V. “Palani” Palaniappan to serve as chief technology officer. He comes to the clinical-stage gene therapy developer from Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT), where he was senior vice president and head of technical operations. His experience also includes positions at Takeda Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: TAK), Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB), and Nexstar Pharmaceuticals.

Aruvant, a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences, maintains operations in New York and Basel, Switzerland. The company’s lead candidate is ARU-1801, a gene therapy being developed to treat two blood disorders, sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia.