Life Sciences

Aruvant Taps Sarepta’s Palaniappan as Chief Technology Officer

Frank Vinluan

June 3rd, 2020

Xconomy New York — 

Aruvant Sciences has appointed V. “Palani” Palaniappan to serve as chief technology officer. He comes to the clinical-stage gene therapy developer from Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT), where he was senior vice president and head of technical operations. His experience also includes positions at Takeda Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: TAK), Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB), and Nexstar Pharmaceuticals.

Aruvant, a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences, maintains operations in New York and Basel, Switzerland. The company’s lead candidate is ARU-1801, a gene therapy being developed to treat two blood disorders, sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia.

Frank Vinluan is an Xconomy editor based in Research Triangle Park. You can reach him at fvinluan@xconomy.com. Follow @frankvinluan

Trending on Xconomy

Xconomy on Demand

We offer a number of ways to subscribe for free!

Subscribe Now

© 2007-2020, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.