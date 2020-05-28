Life Sciences

Immunomedics President & CEO Harout Semerjian Steps Down

Frank Vinluan

May 28th, 2020

— 

Six weeks after starting as president and CEO of Immunomedics (NASDAQ: IMMU), Harout Semerjian has resigned. In a statement, the Morris Plains, NJ-based company said the decision was precipitated by the “significant logistical obstacles presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.” Semerjian was named the new CEO of Immunomedics in early April, joining from France-based Ipsen, where he was chief commercial officer.

Immunomedics says it does not expect to look for a new CEO until the pandemic stabilizes. Behzad Aghazadeh, the company’s executive chairman, will continue to lead the biotech in the interim. Immunomedics is commercializing sacituzumab govitecan (Trodelvy), a triple negative breast cancer drug that was approved by the FDA on April 22.

