Applied Therapeutics Taps Chuck Silberstein as Chief Financial Officer

Xconomy New York —

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ: APLT) appointed Charles “Chuck” Silberstein as its chief financial officer and head of business development. He succeeds CFO Mark Vignola, who joined Applied as CFO in April 2019 and is now moving on “to pursue new business opportunities.”

Silberstein was most recently senior vice president of corporate business development at Allergan, whose acquisition by AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) closed this month. Prior roles include portfolio manager and equity healthcare analyst at The Boston Company Asset Management and Goldman Sachs Asset Management and senior healthcare equity analyst at JP Morgan Asset Management.

New York-based Applied’s lead drug candidate, AT-007, is an investigational treatment for patients with the rare pediatric metabolic disease galactosemia.