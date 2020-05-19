Oligomerix Appoints Ex-Pfizer Exec Erhardt as Chief Medical Officer

Xconomy New York —

Oligomerix this week added William Erhardt to its executive team as chief medical officer. Erhardt was most recently senior vice president, head of clinical development & operations at Pfizer (NYSE: PFE).

New York-based Oligomerix, which is headquartered at the Ullmann Research Center for Health Sciences within the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, is developing small molecule therapeutics designed to target tau oligomers in patients with Alzheimer’s disease and other neurodegenerative disorders. The biotech aims to start human tests next year.