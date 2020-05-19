Merck Spinoff Organon Taps Ex-Allergan Execs Walsh, Stahler for C-Suite

Xconomy New York —

Organon, a company spinning off from Merck (NYSE: MRK), is filling out its C-suite with the appointment of two new executives. Matthew Walsh is joining as chief financial officer; Rachel Stahler as chief information officer. Both come from Allergan, which was recently acquired by AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV). Walsh was Allergan’s executive vice president and CFO while Stahler was CIO.

Merck announced in February that it planned to spin off its women’s health, legacy medicines, and biosimilars business into a separate company. That publicly traded company will be led by Merck veteran Kevin Ali. The Kenilworth, NJ-based pharmaceutical giant says the Organon spinoff is on track to be completed in the first half of next year.