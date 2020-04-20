PTC Therapeutics Promotes Matthew Klein, Eric Pauwels to C-Suite

Xconomy New York —

Rare disease drug developer PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PTCT) has promoted Matthew Klein to chief development officer. Klein joined the South Plainfield, NJ, biotech last year as global head of gene and mitochondrial therapies. He was previously CEO and chief medical officer of BioElectron Technology. PTC acquired some of BioElectron’s assets in 2019.

In other moves, PTC promoted Eric Pauwels to chief business officer. He joined PTC in 2015 as senior vice president and general manager of the Americas. PTC’s drug pipeline includes spinal muscular atrophy drug risdiplam, developed with partner Roche. An FDA decision for that drug is expected in May.