UroGen Makes Chief Commercial & Chief Development Officer Promotions

Xconomy New York —

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) has added two of its senior employees to the C-suite. The Princeton, NJ-based company, which Wednesday received FDA approval of its lead drug, promoted its senior vice president of commercial, Jeff Bova, to chief commercial officer, and its senior vice president of clinical development, Elyse Seltzer, to chief development officer.

Bova and Seltzer have been with the company since 2017. Bova previously spent 20 years at Bayer Healthcare, most recently as vice president of oncology sales. Seltzer previously served as chief medical officer of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NBRV). Her prior experience includes leadership roles at GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) and Tengion, a regenerative medicine company.

UroGen plans to launch its newly approved drug, mitomycin gel (Jelmyto), a treatment for patients with low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer, this quarter.