Ex-Celgene Exec Brownstein Named Chief Medical Officer of Cellectis

Xconomy New York —

Cellectis (NASDAQ: CLLS) has appointed Carrie Brownstein to serve as its chief medical officer. She worked most recently at Celgene as vice president of global clinical research and development and therapeutic area head for myeloid diseases. Celgene was acquired by Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) last year. Brownstein’s experience also includes positions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) and Roche. France-based Cellectis is developing gene-edited allogeneic CAR T cell therapies for cancer. Brownstein will be based in Cellectis’s New York office.