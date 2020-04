Immunomedics Taps Ipsen’s Harout Semerjian as President and CEO

Xconomy New York —

Immunomedics (NASDAQ: IMMU) has appointed Harout Semerjian to serve as its president and CEO. Semerjian is joining the Morris Plains, NJ-based cancer drug developer from Ipsen, where he is executive vice president and chief commercial officer. His experience also includes positions at Novartis (NYSE: NVS). Semerjian will start at Immunomedics on April 16. An FDA decision on sacituzumab govitecan, an Immunomedics drug developed for triple-negative breast cancer, is expected by June 2.