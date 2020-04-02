Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Names Setboun Chief Operating Officer

Xconomy New York —

David Setboun has been appointed executive vice president and chief operating officer of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BCLI). He is joining New York-based Brainstorm from Life Biosciences, where he was vice president of corporate development, strategy and business. Setboun’s experience also includes positions at Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB), AstraZeneca (NYSE: AZN), and Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY). Brainstorm’s lead program, NurOwn, is in Phase 3 testing in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and in Phase 2 testing in progressive multiple sclerosis.