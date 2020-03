Xconomy New York —

Genmab (NASDAQ: GMAB) has appointed Anthony Mancini to serve as executive vice president and chief operating officer. Mancini is joining Copenhagen, Denmark-based Genmab from Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY), where he is senior vice president and head of US innovative medicines. When he starts at Genmab on March 23, he will be based in New Jersey. Genmab has a portfolio and pipeline of antibody therapies for cancer.

Frank Vinluan is an Xconomy editor based in Research Triangle Park. You can reach him at fvinluan@xconomy.com. Follow @frankvinluan

