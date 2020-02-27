Biohaven’s Migraine Pill Is the Latest CGRP Drug to Win the FDA’s OK

Xconomy New York —

A Biohaven Pharmaceutical migraine drug has won FDA approval, clearing the way to the market for a new treatment option for the millions of people who suffer from migraines.

The Biohaven (NYSE: BHVN) drug rimegepant (Nurtec) was developed for acute migraine in adults, treating a migraine attack as it occurs. The drug, a tablet, is designed to dissolve quickly and provide fast pain relief. It’s the first drug developed by the company to earn a regulatory nod.

Migraine affects an estimated 39 million men, women, and children in the US, according to the Migraine Research Foundation. Until relatively recently, migraine sufferers could only choose among decades-old treatments for relief, some of them not even developed for the debilitating condition. In the past five months, four new migraine drugs, including Biohaven’s, have been approved by the FDA.

Biohaven’s rimegepant is part of a new drug class that blocks calcitonin gene-related peptide, a protein whose levels increase during a migraine attack. The first CGRP drugs to reach the market two years ago were antibody drugs administered as injections. These drugs were approved for migraine-prevention. Taken monthly, or in some cases every three months, the injections are meant to reduce the frequency of a patient’s migraine attacks. These CGRP injectables became the first drugs specifically approved for migraine prevention. Last Friday, the FDA approved a fourth CGRP migraine-prevention drug, Lundbeck’s intravenous infusion eptinezumab (Vyepti).

CGRP has also been studied as a way to treat acute migraine. Late last year, Allergan (NYSE: AGN) won FDA approval for its CGRP pill, ubrogepant (Ubrelvy). Thursday’s decision for the Biohaven drug provides a CGRP competitor to the Allergan pill. Those drugs follow a new acute migraine treatment from Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), lasmiditan (Reyvow), which was approved last October. The Lilly drug doesn’t block CGRP, but instead binds to a receptor called 5-HT1F.

Biohaven’s rimegapent clinical program evaluated the drug in more than 3,100 patients. The FDA decision for the drug is based on results of a Phase 3 that achieved the main goal of showing relief from pain and other symptoms within two hours. The most common adverse reaction, observed in 2 percent of patients in the study, was nausea.

Biohaven plans to make rimegepant available to pharmacies in early March. The company will supply the drug in packs of eight. Patients will be instructed to take one pill per migraine attack, no more than one pill per day. The company will hold a conference call Friday at 8 a.m. Eastern time to discuss the rimegepant approval.

Photo by Biohaven Pharmaceutical