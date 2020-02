Immmunomedics Taps MedCo Veteran Loretta Itri as Chief Medical Officer

Xconomy New York —

Immunomedics (NASDAQ: IMMU) has appointed Loretta Itri to serve as chief medical officer. Itri was most recently executive vice president of global health sciences & regulatory affairs at The Medicines Company. Her experience also includes roles at Genta, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), Ortho Biotech, and Roche. Morris Plains, NJ-based Immunomedics is awaiting an FDA decision on its lead drug, sacituzumab govitecan, which was developed to treat triple-negative breast cancer.