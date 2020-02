Ichnos Sciences Appoints Gabriela Gruia as Chief Development Officer

Xconomy New York —

Ichnos Sciences named Gabriela Gruia as its chief development officer. Gruia was most recently senior vice president and head of regulatory affairs for the Novartis (NYSE: NVS) oncology business. Her experience includes previous roles at Pharmacia and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE).

The Paramus, NJ, company is a spinout of Indian company Glenmark Pharmaceuticals that debuted in October with a pipeline of clinical-stage drug candidates.