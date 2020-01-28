Passage Bio Appoints Deerfield Management’s Bruce Goldsmith as CEO

Xconomy New York —

Passage Bio on Tuesday announced it appointed Bruce Goldsmith, a venture partner at Deerfield Management, as its new CEO.

At Deerfield, Goldsmith also served as interim chief executive officer of Civetta Therapeutics. His experience also includes positions at Lycera, Allos Therapeutics, GPC Biotech, and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ). Goldsmith succeeds Passage co-founder Stephen Squinto, who has been interim CEO since 2018. Squinto continues as acting head of research and development and remains on the board of directors.

About a year ago, Philadelphia-based Passage raised an $115.5 million Series A financing round to advance its pipeline. The company, which is developing therapies for rare, mongenic central nervous system diseases, plans to ask the FDA this for the OK to move its three lead programs into human testing.