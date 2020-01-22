Founder, The Haul Company
CEO, FullContact
VP of Research & Policy, Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation
Chairman, CEO, & Founder, Alexandria Real Estate Equities
Co-Founder, Sakti3
Vice President for Research at UT Health Science Center at San Antonio
CEO of Foundry
From the event organizers:
Registration is now open for NYCHBL’s 7th Annual Healthcare Investment Trends: Where Will the Money Flow in 2020? This year’s event will be the largest ever, held at the amazing event space at Convene with room for up to 300 attendees. The event will feature a panel of expert investors who fund companies across the healthcare spectrum, and a fireside chat with two NYC digital health founders who had major exits in 2019. Use code HCVC-PARTNER for $25 discount on general registration.
Convene
117 W. 46th Street
New York, NY 10036