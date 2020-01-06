Phathom Pharma Appoints Martin Gilligan as Chief Commercial Officer

Xconomy New York —

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PHAT) on Monday named Martin Gilligan as its chief commercial officer. Gilligan was most recently a corporate vice president at Celgene, where he led marketing, market access, and business development for the Summit, NJ-based biopharma’s inflammation and immunology unit.

Phathom, in Florham Park, NJ, is in late-stage development of vonoprazan—an acid blocker whose US, European, and Canadian rights it licensed from Takeda (NYSE: TAK)—to treat gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) and, in combination with antibiotics, H. pylori infection.