Azitra Names Bertonis as Chief Operating Officer

Xconomy New York —

Jeanne Bertonis has joined Azitra as COO. In this role, she will be responsible for building the clinical operations team as the company preps for multiple clinical trials in 2020, according to a statement from Azitra CEO Richard Andrews.

Bertonis was previously CEO of Visgo Therapeutics – which she co-founded – and has held several other c-suite roles, including CEO of Biosyntech and COO of Clera. Additionally, she was on the board of Canada’s biotechnology trade organization, BIOTECanada, among several other roles across the pharmaceutical and medical device industry.

Azitra, based in Farmington, CT, has four live biotherapeutic product candidates in development targeting cancer therapy-associated rashes, Netherton syndrome, atomic dermatitis, and ichthyosis vulgaris.