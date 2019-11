Ex-Novartis Cell & Gene Therapy Exec Chou Joins Aruvant as CEO

Xconomy New York —

William Chou has been appointed CEO of Aruvant Sciences. Chou was most recently a vice president and global disease lead for the Novartis (NYSE: NVS) cell and gene therapy unit. Before Novartis, he worked at Boston Consulting Group. Aruvant, which splits its operations between New York and Basel, Switzerland, is developing therapies for severe blood disorders. The Roivant Sciences subsidiary’s lead candidate, ARU-1801, is an experimental gene therapy for sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia.