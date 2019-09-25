EXOME

Hookipa Pharma Names Christine Baker CBO, Roman Necina CTO

Frank Vinluan

September 25th, 2019

Xconomy New York — 

Christine Baker has joined Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ: HOOK) as chief business officer, the same position she held at EpicentRx. New York-based Hookipa also appointed Roman Necina chief technology officer. Necina, who is currently a senior vice president for technical development and chief strategist at Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE: TAK), will start at Hookipa in November. The company is developing “immunotherapeutics” intended to treat infectious diseases and cancers by reprograming the body’s immune system. Hookipa went public in April, raising $84 million.

