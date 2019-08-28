Azitra Appoints Mark Sampson Chief Scientific Officer

Xconomy New York —

Mark Sampson has joined Azitra as chief scientific officer. Travis Whitfill, co-founder and chief science officer of the Farmington, CT-based company, will take on new roles as executive director of advanced technology and chair of the scientific advisory board. Sampson’s experience includes positions at Realm Therapeutics, Sterilox Technologies, and Warwick International. Atriza is developing microbiome-based treatments for skin diseases. The company’s lead program, ATR-04, is in early-stage testing in cancer therapy-associated rashes.