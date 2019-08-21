Amgen Neuro Exec Marek Joins Axsome as Chief Commercial Officer

Xconomy New York —

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) has appointed David Marek to serve as chief commercial officer. Marek joins the New York biotech from Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN), where he was vice president and general manager of the company’s neuroscience business unit. His experience also includes executive roles at WebMD and Saatchi & Saatchi Healthcare Advertising. Axsome is developing treatments for central nervous system disorders. The company’s pipeline includes late-stage programs in depression, agitation in Alzheimer’s disease, and migraine.