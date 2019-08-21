EXOME

all the information, none of the junk | biotech • healthcare • life sciences

Meet the Contributors →

Amgen Neuro Exec Marek Joins Axsome as Chief Commercial Officer

Frank Vinluan

August 21st, 2019

Xconomy New York — 

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) has appointed David Marek to serve as chief commercial officer. Marek joins the New York biotech from Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN), where he was vice president and general manager of the company’s neuroscience business unit. His experience also includes executive roles at WebMD and Saatchi & Saatchi Healthcare Advertising. Axsome is developing treatments for central nervous system disorders. The company’s pipeline includes late-stage programs in depression, agitation in Alzheimer’s disease, and migraine.

Frank Vinluan is editor of Xconomy Raleigh-Durham, based in Research Triangle Park. You can reach him at fvinluan [at] xconomy.com Follow @frankvinluan

More from EXOME

Trending on Xconomy

The Feed

Business, life sciences, and technology news — covering Boston, Seattle, San Diego, Detroit/Ann Arbor, San Francisco, New York, Raleigh-Durham, Boulder/Denver, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and beyond.

© 2007-2019, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Website development support from Andrew Koyfman with design support from Rob Hunter.