Francis Perier has been appointed chief financial officer of SpringWorks Therapeutics. Perier’s experience includes financial roles at Forest Laboratories, Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY), and Deloitte. Stamford, CT-based SpringWorks was spun out of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) in 2017 with rights to four of the pharmaceutical giant’s drugs. In April, SpringWorks raised $125 million in Series B financing.

